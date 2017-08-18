Sheriff’s office investigates child’s death

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child who was brought to the emergency room at the county Medical Center.

According to a news release, the child was unconscious and unresponsive in cardiac arrest.  Medical personnel tried to revive the young patient, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s office considers the death to be suspicious at this time.  The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities say the child’s mother and her boyfriend brought the child to the emergency room.

 

