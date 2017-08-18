Mother, boyfriend arrested after 4-year-old child dies in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with the death of a 4-year-old in Walterboro.

Kasiem Rashawn Stephens, 24 and Francesca Michelle Shuler, 25, both of Walterboro, are charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of Shuler’s child.

Authorities say at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, Stephens and Shuler brought the 4-year-old child to the Emergency Room at Colleton County Medical Center.

We’re told the child was unconscious and unresponsive in cardiac arrest.

Medical Personnel administered medical aid but the child was pronounced dead.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with detectives responded. The case is being investigated as suspicious.

Stephens and Shuler are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Bond court is set for Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

