Inman manhunt suspect captured

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – Sheriff’s Chuck Wright says they have captured a manhunt suspect.

Jemark Ballenger was wanted in Broome County New York for Vehicular and/or Negligent Manslaughter, according to deputies.

All school lockdowns are lifted.

Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office says they were serving a warrant on a Ballenger and he ran.

They were searching in Penland Rd. area.

Deputies say a Ballenger broke into a home on Penland Road.

The homeowner discovered him and he ran. That homeowner called 911 and Ballenger was captured quickly because of so many deputies in the area.

According to the New York State Police, Ballenger was the driver in a crash that killed a 29-year-old man in Binghampton, New York.

NYSP says that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash that happened in August of 2015.

Spartanburg Police say the search in Inman was NOT related to a murder suspect they are looking for.