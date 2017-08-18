Great grandmother survives savage beating; attackers still at large

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WKRN) – Who beats up a great grandmother in broad daylight? That’s what Metro Police want to know.

The brutal attack happened 2 months ago on Father’s Day, June 18, outside the Casey Homes in East Nashville.

“What would you say to someone who would beat up a great grandmother?” asks Gertrude Beasley, a 61 year old grandmother and great grandmother. “I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. I wouldn’t do that.”

Since that day, Beasley has been in and out of the hospital with unbelievable injuries. Someone beat her so severely she lost her spleen and part of her pancreas, and they broke 20 of her ribs.

She told News 2 that she was walking down a path in front of her home on Father’s Day. Suddenly, 2 young men and a woman started yelling at her.

She remembers what they said. “They were saying, ‘Go get your people, Go get your people.’ And I was amazed. At first I didn’t think they were talking to me. And they pushed me on the ground.”

Then, she says, the two young men began savagely beating her.

“And they started kicking me all up in here,” she said. “They weren’t saying nothing, just kicking.”

Beasley says she curled up in the fetal position as the men repeatedly kicked her, breaking almost all her ribs.

“They broke every last one but for four.”

Finally, Beasley says she heard a woman scream, ‘They’ve attacked the wrong person! You gotta stop, you got the wrong lady.’

Beasley ended up in Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she underwent multiple surgeries.

“I have never went through a trauma like that. Never went thru nothing like that,” she said.

While lying on the ground getting pummeled, Gertrude Beasley says she thought about the Lord watching over her.

“I think back on what happened,” she said. “I believe in Him that day. God Intervened.”

Even though it’s been 2 months, Metro Police say this case is a top priority and they have some strong leads. If you have any information contact them.