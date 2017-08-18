Crews respond to yacht fire in Charleston County

By Published: Updated:

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to a boat fire in Charleston County.

Details are limited but according to the Folly Beach Public Safety, crews responded to the marine fire near Sunset Cay Marina at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, August 18.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Yacht on fire on Folly Beach

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s