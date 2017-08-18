Crews respond to yacht fire in Charleston County

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to a boat fire in Charleston County.
Details are limited but according to the Folly Beach Public Safety, crews responded to the marine fire near Sunset Cay Marina at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, August 18.
Yacht on fire on Folly Beach
