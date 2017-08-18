Charleston County Parks facility schedule for eclipse day, Monday, Aug. 21

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — All Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission facilities will operate on their normal schedules on Monday, Aug. 21, with the exception of the following:

· McLeod Plantation Historic Site: Normally closed on Mondays, McLeod will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· Caw Caw Interpretive Center: Normally closed on Mondays, Caw Caw will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Since we don’t know much about how wildlife responds to a total eclipse, SC Master Naturalist volunteers will be stationed throughout the park to record observations.

· SK8 Charleston: The skate park will be open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

· Palmetto Islands County Park: The dog park will close at 11 a.m. to accommodate anticipated parking needs. For safety reasons, the Observation Tower, floating docks, and boardwalks will be closed.

· James Island County Park: For safety reasons, the fishing dock will be closed.

· Special Programming: The Mount Pleasant Pier will be open for normal operations; the end of the pier will host a Sunshadow Yoga program just before the eclipse. Spaces are available for registration. For more information or to register, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/Eclipse.

Charleston County Parks encourages all park visitors to be parked and in place well before total darkness (expected to occur at 2:38 p.m.). Park-goers should anticipate the potential for heavy traffic and crowds. All people are recommended to wear certified Solar Filter Glasses. For more information and safety tips from Charleston County Parks, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com/Eclipse.