Charleston Airport expecting a busy week ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The countdown continues. The Total Solar Eclipse is just two days away which means people are flocking to the Lowcountry with hopes of experiencing the rare event.

Officials are predicting heavy traffic on the roads and at the airport.

If you stop by the airport chances are you’ll find visitors with their minds on the sky.

“I have always wanted to see one. I have heard it is just incredible to see. They tell me the difference between partial and total is just everything,” said Paul Faison.

Faison has been planning his trip to witness the eclipse since he experienced his first partial eclipse in the early 1970’s.

“I have been thinking about the trip for probably 5 to 10 years,” said Faison.

He is just on of an estimated one million travelers flocking to the state to experience the rare solar event.

“We are expecting a lot of people. A lot of airlines are overbooked. TSA is ramped up. They will have extra people on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday,” said Jim Peacher with the Charleston International Airport.

Some airlines have added additional flights others are using larger air crafts to keep up with demand.