Boil water advisory cancelled for Dunes West

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Residents who live in Dues West no longer have to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking, according to Mount Pleasant Waterworks.

Low system pressures resulted on Thursday, August 17 when a contractor hit a water main in Dunes West.

We’re told the water main was repaired and flushed thoroughly.

Bacteriological water samples were collected and analyzed by the Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ Lab.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Residents may experience discolored water or air in their lines as a result of the flushing and are instructed to let the faucet run until the air and/or color dissipates.

