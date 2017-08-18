Blitz On 2 – Week 0 schedule, scores, and videos

By Published: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, August 18 is Week 0 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Ashley Ridge: Cane Bay:
D.W. Daniel: Berkeley:
Christ Church Epis. Sch.: Bishop England:
E.C Murray: Kingstree:
Charleston M&S: Branchville:
Fort Dorchester: Dorman:
Porter Guard: Garrett:
Hanahan: May River:
James Island: St. John’s:
Bethune- Bowman: Military Magnet:
Pinewood Prep: Ocean Collegiate Academy:
Spartanburg: Summerville:
Wando:  Beaufort:
West Ashley: Colleton County:
Woodland: Bamberg- Ehrhardt:
Pinewood Prep: Ocean Collegiate Academy:
Porter- Gaud: Garret Academy Tech:
Cathedral Academy: Clarendon Hall High School:

Join News 2 Sports Anchor Brandon Baylor and Sports Reporter Ben Murphy for the Blitz On 2 starting at 11:15 p.m. only on News 2. Follow the conversation on twitter with #BlitzOn2

* Games are constantly being rescheduled.  Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s