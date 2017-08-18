Attention boaters: Pinopolis Lock will not operate during the eclipse

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pinopolis Lock will not operate on Monday, Aug. 21, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., the timeframe during the eclipse.

The lock, located on Lake Moultrie at the Jefferies Hydroelectric Station, will cease operations during that time for safety reasons. Digital signage at the lock will display the current operating status.

The lock does not operate during thunderstorms or rough-water conditions. If you have a large party of boats, officials encourage you to call 843-899-LOCK (5625) in advance.