Attention boaters: Pinopolis Lock will not operate during the eclipse

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Pinopolis Lock will not operate on Monday, Aug. 21, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., the timeframe during the eclipse.

The lock, located on Lake Moultrie at the Jefferies Hydroelectric Station, will cease operations during that time for safety reasons. Digital signage at the lock will display the current operating status.

Please remember that the lock does not operate during thunderstorms or rough-water conditions. If you have a large party of boats you are encouraged to call in advance. The telephone number is 843-899-LOCK (5625).

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider, largest Green Power generator and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people across the state. Through its low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper powers South Carolina. To learn more, click here.