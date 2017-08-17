Two injured in North Charleston shooting, suspect arrested

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

According to Spencer Pryor, the Public Information Officer for the North Charleston Police Department, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hunters Ridge Lane.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one was injured in the foot and the other hit in the leg.

According to Pryor both of the victims were taken to a local hospital, a man who police have identified as a suspect was found on the scene and arrested, his identity has not been released.

