Teacher shoots himself in classroom at Georgia high school

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a teacher took a handgun into a high school near Atlanta and shot himself.

Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesses Hambrick says no students were hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Hambrick tells The Associated Press that the teacher took the weapon into the school about 7:15 a.m. Thursday and then suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a classroom. Hambrick said authorities do not believe that any students witnessed the shooting.

The teacher, described as an 18-year employee of the school, was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Hambrick did not have any information on his condition.

The school, just west of Atlanta, was closed for the day following the shooting.