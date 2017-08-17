Summerville middle school bathrooms get make over to inspire students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two students will soon be back in school. Students who attend DuBose Middle School will return to vibrant and colorful bathrooms.

Shelli Dampier is a teacher at the school who organized a bathroom decoration and make over project. The make over is part of the school’s kindness campaign and it was also created to boost student’s self-esteem.

“We’ve seen them struggle,” said Dampier. “It seemed like a gentle way of giving them a way to build their self-esteem and know their worth and their value just in a more demonstrative way.”

Dampier saw a Facebook post about Alabama teachers decorating their school’s bathrooms and thought it was a good idea.

“I said we could do that and our girls could use that and it just so happened that day I said why don’t I just go for it?” said Dampier.

Inspirational quotes are on the walls and stalls and say things like “You are stronger than you think” and “The first to forget is the happiest.”

The girls bathrooms have already been decorated and the boys bathrooms are scheduled to be redone before school starts.