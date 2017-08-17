Statue representing Robert E. Lee at Duke Chapel vandalized

WNCN Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A statue representing the likeness of Robert E. Lee at Duke Chapel was defaced, according to the University.

Duke Today published an article saying the damage was discovered early Thursday.

“Duke Chapel is a place of sanctuary and refuge that belongs to every member of the Duke community,” Duke President Vincent E. Price said in a statement. “Each of us deserves a voice in determining how to address the questions raised by the statues of Robert E. Lee and others, and confront the darker moments in our nation’s history.

Officials are reviewing security footage from the chapel as part of the investigation.

