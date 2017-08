Oprah Winfrey’s drama ‘Greenleaf’ returned to OWN this week with a 2-night premiere. If you were watching last night’s episode, you may have spotted a familiar face.

Savannah’s own Coletrane Williams has landed a role.

Williams, a Savannah Arts Academy alum, plays Sam — Zora’s love interest.

In case you’re wondering if you’ll see him again, Coletrane’s mom, Sandra Williams, says he’s due to make more appearances in this season’s series.

Greenleaf airs on OWN Wednesdays at 10 p.m.