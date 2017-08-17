S.C. hospitals are preparing for more patients post-total solar eclipse

WJBF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina hospitals are also preparing for more patients post-eclipse.

Tidelands Health in Myrtle Beach, S.C. plans to increase their emergency room, (ER) staffing on Monday, Aug. 21 because of the total solar eclipse.

They are also increasing their stock of certain supplies such snake anti-venom.

A spokesperson told WJBF that more people will be spending hours outside which could lead to snake bites heat exhaustion and eye damage.

