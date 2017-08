COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A collision in Colleton County is forcing portions of Interstate 95 closed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident at mile marker 44 is blocking all lanes.

No word on when the collision is expected to be cleared.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.