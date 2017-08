AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are on the scene of a vehicle fire in Awendaw, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.

The tractor trailer fire is at Steed Creek Road and Hwy 17.

Officials say one southbound lane of Hwy 17 is open to traffic.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Drive Time Traffic