Moncks Corner man accused of raping child arrested by authorities

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Moncks Corner man wanted on criminal sexual conduct charges was arrested following a standoff with authorities.

Jimmy Barry Christopher II is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree with a person under 11. Authorities say the crimes took place over a nearly 2-year period, beginning in January of 2015.

On Wednesday, August 16, detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County K9 Unit and U.S. Marshals task force located and arrested Christopher.

We’re told the 34-year-old was located at a home on Whippoorwill Drive in Summerville. When deputies attempted to make contact with Christopher, he barricaded himself inside the home, using a 2×4 to secure the door. After an approximate 3-hour standoff, deputies were able to obtain consent to enter the home. Upon breaching the door and making entry, Christopher was located hiding under some items in a bedroom.

After an approximate 3-hour standoff, deputies were able to obtain consent to enter the home. Christopher was found hiding in a bedroom.

“These types of cases are among the most horrific things that we investigate. I am pleased that we were able to bring this case to a conclusion and pray that the victim will recover,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated. Details of the Criminal Sexual Conduct are being excluded to preserve the identity of the victim for their protection, according to authorities. Christopher was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing at 6 p.m. on August 17.