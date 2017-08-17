Inmate captured after jumping from roof to escape

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a South Carolina jail by jumping from the roof has been captured.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Nathaniel Wideman was captured by neighboring Laurens County sheriff’s deputies late Wednesday morning.

Laurens deputies spotted Wideman in a car and chased him and he wrecked and was taken into custody.

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly says a county employee across the street from the jail saw Wideman jump from the roof Tuesday and climb a fence and run away

Sheriff’s deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents had been looking for Wideman. He had been charged Friday with possession of a stolen gun, third-degree assault and battery and aggravated breach of peace.