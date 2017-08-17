Horse carriages return to barns due to sustained high temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — On Thursday, August 17 at 11:50 a.m., city of Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio ordered horse carriages to return to their barns due to sustained high temperatures.

Per the city’s existing carriage tour business regulations, this decision was made following four consecutive temperature readings indicating 95 degrees.

Riccio said, “Tourism officers will continue to monitor the temperature for two consecutive readings below 95 to determine if carriage tours can resume later today.”

