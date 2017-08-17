Georgia attraction boasts bizarre eclipse story with ‘Goats on the Roof’

CLAYTON, Ga. (WXIA) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to get in their cars over the weekend with solar glasses in hand and head to Rabun County, Georgia for the total solar eclipse.

Along the way is a business almost as hard to miss as the eclipse itself. Just outside the small town of Clayton, the roadside attraction “Goats on the Roof” serves up a little bit of something for everyone.

“We’ve got homemade fudge, homemade baked goods, a great menu and a novelty store,” Russ Phillips says.

They also have goats, on the roof.

“Our goats are odd,” Phillips says. “They’re alien goats because we can’t figure how they got on the roof.”

According to the legend of the goats on the roof, they appeared in 2007 and have been clinging to the shingles there ever since, and their mothership will one day swoop down to carry them home.

Phillips says the ship is predicted to come during an eclipse in 3014.

“But we are having a total solar eclipse this year,” he says. “So we are a little worried if they’re going to be going home or not.”

