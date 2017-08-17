Crews on scene of chemical spill at Upstate manufacturing plant

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) — Crews are on the scene of a chemical spill at an Upstate manufacturing plant.

Union County dispatch tells us there is a chemical spill at ESAB Welding & Cutting and that they’re transporting two people to the hospital.

They got the call just before 9:30 Thursday morning to the facility on Midway Drive off Highway 49.

No other details were released about the spill.

