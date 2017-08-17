Clemson B-Ball team safe after Barcelona attack

Clemson Men's Basketball Team FILE

BARCELONA, Spain (WCBD/AP) — The Clemson University basketball team is safe in Barcelona, according to Clemson Athletics.

Clemson posted a statement on Twitter feed, saying the entire travel party is safe and secure inside the hotel.

A van mounted a sidewalk in the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, slamming into a crowd of pedestrians on Thursday afternoon.

A government official says one person has been confirmed dead and 32 others injured.

Someone traveling with the Clemson team said the incident happened outside their hotel, according to WCBD sister station WSPA.

Several Clemson players tweeted from Barcelona after the incident.

We’re told the Tigers’ exhibition game scheduled for Thursday night against the Barcelona All-Stars has been canceled, and the team will head home Friday as previously scheduled.

