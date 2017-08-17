Charleston City Council to discuss south end grocery store

Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston City Council will gather for a special meeting, Thursday night.

According to the agenda, They are set to discuss a grocery store in the south end of the city.

The US Department of Agriculture describes the area as a food desert. The agency categorizes the area as a food desert because there is little access to healthy food options.

Council is expected to talk about the contract selling Shipwatch Square.

The goal is to make sure either the city, or another entity can build a full-service grocery store there.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers in North Charleston.

