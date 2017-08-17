Boil water advisory issued for parts of Dunes West

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Residents affected by a water outage on Thursday, August 17 are advised to boil water for drinking purposes for 24 hours in response to potential water contamination from a water main break, according to Mount Pleasant Waterworks officials.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews are working to make a repair to a water line that was hit by a contractor.

We’re told once water service is restored, residents are advised to boil their water for use for 24 hours.

Samples will be drawn and tested when service is restored. When results are satisfactory the boil water advisory will be repealed.

Crews are working to restore water service as soon as possible and ensure its safety.

The following streets are affected by the outage and the boil water advisory: Rush Haven Dr, Greenspoint Ct, Spring Line Dr, Bowline, Mooring Line, Fountainhead, Stay Sail, Ayers Plantation, Yachtsman, Whisker Pole, Hatchway, Catamaran Ct, River Vista, Logbook, Weather Helm, Trip Line, and Masthead Dr.

When service is restored residents may need to flush the water from household plumbing if they are experiencing sediment or discoloration. Run the water until it is clear and of normal color.

To Purify Water Boil vigorously for 3 to 5 minutes