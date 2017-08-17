Authorities search for suspect following Walterboro shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway in Colleton County following a shooting, Thursday morning.

According to the Colleton County Sherrif’s Office, just before 7 a.m. on August 17, deputies responded to 449 Estate Drive and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Medics transported the victim to Colleton County Medical Center in Walterboro for treatment. The information obtained from the scene by

The preliminary investigation revealed that Clint Edward Crosby, 33, was responsible for the shooting. Authorities are still searching for the 33-year-old.

If you have any information contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

