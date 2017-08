GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying a man in surveillance images.

“There were some vehicle break ins in the area of Lighthouse Drive in Goose Creek last night and this is a person we would like to speak with,” according to a social media post.

The incidents took place on Wednesday, August 16.

If you recognize him, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or call Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111.