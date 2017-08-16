Yemassee police seek to identify shoplifting suspect

WSAV Published:

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Yemassee Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Around 8:45 p.m. on August 16, a black male subject entered the Horizon E-Z Shop located at 315 Yemassee Highway in the Town of Yemassee.

The man reportedly entered the store and shoplifted alcohol before fleeing the Horizon E-Z Shop location.

He is seen on security camera footage wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yemassee Police Department at (843) 589-6315.

