Yemassee police seek to identify shoplifting suspect

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Yemassee Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Around 8:45 p.m. on August 16, a black male subject entered the Horizon E-Z Shop located at 315 Yemassee Highway in the Town of Yemassee.

The man reportedly entered the store and shoplifted alcohol before fleeing the Horizon E-Z Shop location.

He is seen on security camera footage wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yemassee Police Department at (843) 589-6315.