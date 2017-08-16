Utility drops bid to recoup billions after bailing on plant

By Published:
Courtesy: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A utility is suspending its request to recoup billions more from customers for a South Carolina nuclear power project it bailed on last month.

Tuesday, South Carolina Electric & Gas voluntarily withdrew its request that state regulators approve its plans to abandon construction at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia. But utility executives say their plans haven’t changed.

SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper decided July 31 to halt construction of the project they’ve jointly spent $10 billion on, much of it paid by customers.

SCE&G executives say Tuesday’s move allows legislators more time to review why the utilities made that decision.

The utility had asked state regulators to rule quickly. As filed, state law required a ruling by February or the petition would have been automatically approved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s