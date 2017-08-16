Total solar eclipse checklist: What you should watch out for

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Here is your complete guide of what to watch out for during the total solar eclipse on August 21 from start to finish.

Diamond ring: Put on those certified eclipses viewing glasses! You will be able to see a brief flash of light on the edge of the sun and moon seconds before and after totality.

Prominences: A large, bright loop that may appear pink and extends from the sun’s surface.

Totality: During this phase, the moon will completely cover the sun and you can take off your certified eclipses viewing glasses.

Corona: The sun will appear as a dark hole in the sky during the total eclipse. This is the only time you can see the sun’s upper atmosphere because the sun’s surface is usually too bright.

Planets: In order of brightness, Venus, Jupiter, Mars and Mercury will be visible. Venus will appear to the west of the sun about 15 to 30 minutes before totality. About 30 seconds before and after totality, Mars will appear close to the west side of the sun and will appear orange. At a similar distance on the east side of the sun will be Mercury. Jupiter will be farther to the southeast of the sun.

The horizon: Look at the horizon during the eclipse to see the most spectacular “sunset.”

Animals: During an eclipse animals reportedly change their behavior going into their safe spaces like trees and barns.

Atmosphere: The temperature will drop several degrees during the total solar eclipse.

Shadow bands: Check out the shadow bands immediately before and after the total eclipse on the ground. They appear different each time there is an eclipse and no one is sure why.

Baily’s beads: Put your glasses back on as totality approaches and look for Baily’s beads around the rim of the moon.

You can find a list of all the approved glasses for safe viewing of the solar eclipse here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE AUG. 21 ECLIPSE