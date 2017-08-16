Snapchat video captures daycare worker smacking toddler

Video spreading on social media has parents of young children horrified.

The video shows a childcare worker in North Charleston smacking a toddler who appears to be sleeping on a cot.

The worker also has her leg stretched out over another sleeping child.

Parents brought this video to News 2 I-Team investigator Rebecca Collett to find out what happened and what’s being done about it.

The lead pastor at North Charleston United Methodist Church says as soon as he was made aware of the video, he contacted the North Charleston Police Department and DSS. The video was taken at the NCUMC Learning Center in Park Circle.

The Snapchat video is titled “nap time struggle”.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” Pastor Reams told News 2.

Pastor Reams says he learned of the video late Tuesday night.

“Our first priority was having the people who are professional investigators investigate,” he continued.

Along with contacting police, Reams says the church leaders also held a conference early Wednesday morning. They also sent a letter to parents acknowledging the incident. Reams says he’s available to any parents who want to talk about the video.

“All I can do is control how we respond in the present to regain or build trust,” he said. “The only way I know to do that is being authentic and transparent.”

North Charleston police are investigating.

As for the workers in the video, Reams says he can’t discuss personnel issues but says the two women were not at work Wednesday.