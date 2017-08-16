Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush release statement on Charlottesville

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (KXAN) — Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush issued a joint statement Wednesday on the incident in Charlottesville, Va. from their family retreat in Kennebunkport, Maine.

The statement reads:

America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms. As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.

On Saturday night, President Barack Obama tweeted a message stating: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” His tweet is now the most-liked tweet on Twitter.

The same night, President Bill Clinton tweeted a message stating: “Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville”