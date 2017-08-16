North Charleston police searching for missing woman

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are looking to locate an 86-year-old woman last seen Monday afternoon.

According to the police department, Anna Ruth Williams was last seen on August 14th between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the bus stop on Spruill Avenue and Burton Lane in North Charleston.

Police say Williams does suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease and she is believed to be traveling on foot.

Williams stands at 5’6″ and weighs around 130 pounds, she has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 843-743-7200.