No, the eclipse won’t hurt unborn babies, poison food & other hokum

NASA has released a list of misconceptions about the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21.

Some of them are just… well weird.

They include the idea that an unborn baby can be harmed if the pregnant mother watches it.

And bizarre idea is that it will poison food that is prepared during the event.

A lot of these ideas are based on solar rays exposure.

The radiation is no different than regular old sunlight.

There are also unfounded superstitions such as the eclipse being a harbinger of something bad.

Some even believe that it’s a sign of bad health if it happens on your birthday or six months after.

You can read the full list and explanations on NASA’s website.