Man raising money to help Fort Jackson recruits view eclipse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Special glasses needed to safely view the upcoming solar eclipse are in short supply, but a South Carolina political consultant is trying to help.

R.J. May III says he’s raising money for basic training recruits at Fort Jackson. The military installation in Columbia is the Army’s largest basic combat training post.

May says he started the effort after an Army friend told him they were short on glasses. Columbia has been listed among the top viewing spots in the country for the August 21 eclipse, and May says he wanted the recruits at Fort Jackson to have an opportunity to view it also.

May says he’s set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise $32,000 to provide a set of glasses to all 8,000 recruits on base.