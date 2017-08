ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Anderson Co. is in the final planning for the solar eclipse on August 21.

They say it is the biggest event the county has ever experienced.

They estimate 60,000 – 245,000 tourist are expected which would double the population of the county.

There are 20 public viewing sites in the county. They expect Greenpond will reach capacity and Anderson Civic Center is their biggest site.

The main entrance to the civic center will open at 2:30 p.m.