Groups call for removal of monument in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Controversy continues across the nation and right here in the Lowcountry over confederate monuments.

Charleston Democratic Socialist of America organized a rally in Marion Square Wednesday night.

The Charleston Democratic Socialists of America gathering infront of the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square. @WCBD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/oUDk4zz5Vd — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) August 16, 2017

During the rally they called for the repeal of the Heritage Act and the removal of confederate monuments.

Organizer Ryan Tully says they are demanding the legal and peaceful removal of the John C.

Calhoun monument.

“We don’t want to memorialize these people. We don’t want to look at them and say these are the type of people we aspire to be like,” said Tully.

The group says they are asking for the peaceful and legal removal of the monument. #chsnews @WCBD pic.twitter.com/XMAlaXkKfb — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) August 16, 2017

A symbol they say represents hate, racism, and division.

“It hurts especially when we are standing not two blocks from Emanuel AME Church,” said Jim Lohmar.

Ryan Tully says its time the monument comes down.

“We are seeing a resurgence of the far right in our country and they are rallying around these symbols and there is no better way to say we disavow this new insurgent far right then to collectively, democratically, and legally remove these symbols,” said Tully.

But others say the monument is a part of history.

A rainbow appearing on top of the Calhoun monument as protesters disperse after a peaceful rally. Pretty cool. @WCBD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/T0TjujNOQ9 — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) August 16, 2017

“He was definitely pro slavery but he was also vice president for two different presidents. Just an all around statesman. The good outweighed the bad,” said one man who wished to stay anonymous.

Tully says remembering history and honoring it are two different things.

“I don’t want us to forgot the horrible tragedies and miscarriages of justice that happened in this country that brought us to where we are now but I don’t want to be honoring them,” said Tully.