DIY options to view Total Solar Eclipse as supply limits for protective glasses

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – With just days until the Total Solar Eclipse, protective glasses becoming more difficult to find, but there are other options available to help with safe viewing next Monday.

When it comes to options to few the solar eclipse, experts say sunglasses are out of the picture.

“Make sure that you have the proper safety thing so sunglasses are not going to work,” said Gary Senn, Planetarium Director at USC Aiken.

“There are no sunglasses that are dark enough to protect your eyes,” said David Bogorad, M.D., Ophthalmologist at AU Medical Center.

Some people have even asked about binoculars. “The second thing is if you’re wanting to look at the sun the binoculars or a telescope there are filters that you can buy that will allow you to do that,” said David Bogorad, M.D., Ophthalmologist at AU Medical Center.

Experts say regular glass is definitely out of the picture.

“People have asked about smoke glass where they take a flame and make a piece of glass dark with the smoke of a flame, that’s not gonna work,” said Gary Senn, Planetarium Director at USC Aiken.

Dr. Nadeem Fatteh of Horizon Eye Center says there are other ways you can view the solar eclipse.

“Since its a limited supply of the glasses to see the eclipse as its happening as I’ve seen described is you can take some sort of a card board cutout and make a small little hole in there and you project it so that the light is coming through the hole into the sidewalk or onto the asphalt,” Nadeem Fatteh, M.D., Ophthalmologist.