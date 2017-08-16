Demand for eclipse swag expected to skyrocket

CHARLESTON (WCBD) – Local Charleston businesses are betting big on eclipse swag selling this summer.

With South Carolina designated as a major viewing area for the total solar eclipse and about 2 million visitors expected to visit for the Aug. 21 event, stores are stocking up on souvenirs.

The biggest seller: eclipse viewing glasses.

“We sold out here and at some of other locations, so we had to go back to the vendor and buy some more,” said Duncan Carey, an employee at WonderWorks, a toy store downtown.

Capitalizing on the rare scene and the outsized crowds, shops are selling specially designed t-shirts, posters and children’s books to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Russell Robinson, the owner of Channels, designed and ordered eclipse shirts that embrace a movie with a special summer theme.

“This shirt is a legendary picture of the surf film “In the Summer,” so we decided to block out the sun for eclipse,” he said. “We’ve been selling them like crazy. We are getting more in tomorrow.”

Among the unique items the eclipse inspired — handmade glass paperweights.

Joan Dougherty, manager of One of A Kind Gallery, which specializes in handmade art from about 130 artists from around the country, said they ordered them for the upcoming eclipse. The store, which opened its doors almost two decades ago, is expecting lots of tourists.

“They are all handmade, they are all glassware,” said Dougherty. “Each one represents a stage of the eclipse.” She said the store expects a pick-up in customers starting Thursday and Friday.

Restaurants and bars are also planning for a financial boon, preparing cosmic-themed pastries and speciality drinks. Many well-known shops are organizing eclipse events and watch-parties.

Solar eclipses occur when the orbit of the moon aligns exactly in front of the sun to block its light, turning sections of the earth completely dark for several minutes during what is normally daytime. The eclipse will pass from Oregon to South Carolina.