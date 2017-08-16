Company fined for leak that caused police sergeant’s death

By Published:
Richmond County Deputy Sheriff Greg Meagher was just awarded for 30 years of service (WJBF)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WCBD) — We now know more into an investigation following a chemical incident that took the life of a police sergeant in Georgia.

Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says the incident at Xytex was caused by over-pressurization of a bulk storage tank.

The gas supplier, Airgas USA will be fined $302,500.

Officials say Sergeant Greg Meagher died Sunday, February 5 after inhaling the chemical substance after going inside the company, Xytex, to rescue a female employee, Anita Wylds.

Firefighters found both of them unresponsive.

Wylds has since been released from the hospital.

