Committee to hear public testimony on opioid crisis Wednesday

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Wednesday night a committee will hold a public hearing in North Charleston on the Opioid epidemic.

The House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee will hold that hearing to hear public testimony from regarding personal experiences and the impact of the Opioid crisis.

Members of the public who attend will be able to address the committee after invited guests have spoken.

Anyone wanting to testify can sign in when they arrive, if the time expires before remarks are given, written testimony can be submitted for review to OpioidStudy@schouse.gov.

The event is happening at Trident Technical College from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.