Chemicals, pool malfunction sends several kids to hospital

Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services responded to the Ashborough Subdivision Pool at around 1:09pm, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 for a chemical release.

Upon arriving on-scene DCEMS found 7 patients, all between the ages of 5 and 12, coughing and feeling sick.

5 children were transported to Summerville Medical Center for further evaluation. 2 children remained on-scene with a parent. All children are in good condition.

Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also responded to the scene.

The chemical release possibly involved sulfuric acid and aquatic bleach, which more than likely, resulted from a malfunction from the pool. The pool remains closed until further notice.

DCEMS Director, Doug Warren is “very pleased with the rapid multi-agency response to this incident. The coordinated efforts of all departments ensured each child involved was provided optimum care in the most expeditious manner.”