Charleston authorities search for info in downtown hit and run

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston City Police are searching for information in a hit and run.

Authorities say just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian took place on Meeting and Woolfe Streets.

The collision resulted in significant bodily injury to the pedestrian who was attempting to cross Meeting Street within the crosswalk in an eastbound direction.

The vehicle involved in this collision fled the scene northbound on Meeting Street without stopping, rendering aid, or notifying authorities.

Investigators have obtained surveillance video footage of the collision. The suspect vehicle appears to be a newer-model charcoal gray four-door sedan with a sun/moon roof and tinted windows.

The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger-side bumper and hood. It may also have a damaged windshield.

If you have any information, contact Sergeant Matt Wojslawowicz or Investigator Heather Marcell of the Charleston Police Department at (843) 965-4084.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

