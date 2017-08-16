3 arrested following drug bust in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Three people in Berkeley County are facing drug-related charges following a bust in Goose Creek.

Chase Johnson, 33, of Goose Creek is charged with distribution of distribution of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession schedule iii controlled substance. He was given no bond on the distribution charges and a $25,000 bond on the possession charge.

Mandi McPeak, 28, of Summerville is charged with trafficking methamphetamine. McPeak was given no bond for the trafficking charge.

Guy Moreland, Jr., 23, of North Charleston, is charged with possession of schedule III controlled substance. He was given a $20,000 surety bond on the possession charge. He was previously arrested on June 28 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was released on a $25,000 surety bond on July 2.

Authorities say on Monday, August 14, agents with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Goose Creek Police Department, worked a drug related investigation that resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 155 Woodward Road.

While executing the search warrant, deputies seized approximately 11.1 grams of a crystal substance that field tested presumptive for methamphetamine, four Suboxone pills, 2 digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.