2 more protesters arrested, charged with destroying Durham Confederate monument

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested in a Durham County courtroom Wednesday morning in connection with the toppling of a Confederate statue outside the old Durham County courthouse Monday evening.

The first person arrested and charged in the incident, 22-year-old Takiyah Fatima Thompson, was in court for her first appearance when the two new arrests occurred.

Thompson was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff’s office said she helped destroy the near century-old monument.

Thompson was charged with:

Disorderly conduct by injury to a statue (Class II Misdemeanor)

Damage to real property (statue as a fixture (Class I Misdemeanor)

Participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony)

Inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony)

Thompson, who had a lawyer with her, was quiet during her appearance. The judge ordered Thompson to come back to Durham County court on Sept. 12.

While Thompson was waiting for the judge to call her name, two people who were sitting in the courtroom were arrested.

Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham, were arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, Strobino and Tran have both been charged with:

Disorderly conduct by injury to a statue (Class II Misdemeanor)

Damage to real property (statue as a fixture (Class I Misdemeanor)

Participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony)

Inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony)

Tran had bonded out of jail by 10:45 a.m., CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland reported.

Authorities said more search warrants are being executed in connection with the destruction of the monument and more arrests are expected.