The Francis R Willis SPCA is over capacity

There are more dogs, cats, puppies and kittens living at the Francis R Willis SPCA in Summerville than there should be. The shelter has 165 kennels for each animal but right now there are 299 living there. More live off site in foster homes and other locations.

Jami Bunton, the marketing director of the shelter said one major contributing factor is that they do not euthanize any of their animals.

“We have signed the No Kill South Carolina coalition where we are not euthanizing for time, space or money” said Jami Bunton, the Marketing Director of the shelter. “We have a ton more animals than we really have the space for.”

Many kennels at the shelter have multiple animals living in them.

Thorough September 12th any dog or cat that is age six months or older costs $20 to adopt at the shelter.