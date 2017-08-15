Teenager shoots himself, now facing charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A teenager in North Charleston is facing charges after he shot himself, Monday afternoon.

According to North Charleston Police, on August 14, officers responded to Dublin Road in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The 16-year-old admitted to shooting himself before being transported to a local hospital by medics.

Witnesses told investigators that a dog in the neighborhood was possibly chasing the teen.

He now faces unlawful carrying of a handgun and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

