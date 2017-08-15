Sentencing underway for ex-trooper who shot unarmed man during traffic stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty to assault and battery in the 2014 shooting an unarmed man seconds after a traffic stop is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Sean Groubert faces up to 20 years in prison.

The shooting captured on dash-cam video from the trooper’s patrol car shocked the country, coming during a wave of questionable police shootings.

Levar Jones was walking into a convenience store when Groubert got out of his car and demanded Jones’ driver’s license.

Jones turned back to reach in his car and Groubert fired four shots. Jones’ wallet is seen flying out of his hands.

Jones was shot in the hip and survived. Groubert’s boss fired Groubert after seeing the video.